BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - A series of criminal events led to the deadly shooting of a man by an off-duty sheriff's deputy on northbound highway 99 north of white lane Sunday morning.​

It started at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office, when Juan Carlos Alvarez, 24, burglarized a home and stole a car in the 3600 Block of Eisenhower Avenue. ​