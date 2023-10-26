BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department rescued an injured person off a home roof in the Mojave area Saturday.

Fire officials said Station 14 received a call on Oct. 21 around 10:54 a.m. to get an injured person off of a home’s roof.

The fire captain notified dispatch and requested an ambulance, according to KCFD. Upon the firefighter’s arrival, a person was found on the roof incapable of moving.

Firefighters used a rope system that was anchored to a fire engine to deliver the person safely to the ground.

Fire officials advise you to call 9-1-1 in an emergency for the fastest and most accurate help in an emergency.