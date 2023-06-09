BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters rescued one hiker after they were bit by a rattlesnake near Twin Oaks Friday morning.

Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department were dispatched to Pacific Crest Trail after one hiker in a group of four hikers was bitten by a snake.

Officials say accessing the injured hiker was difficult due to the remote area but emergency crews were able to access the hiker with off-road equipment.

When firefighters found the injured hiker they were transported to a clearing. From the clearing, the hiker was transported by Mercy Air to a hospital for treatment, according to fire officials.