BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department are conducting a second prescribed burn Thursday as part of the ‘Grapevine Flats’ burn.

The ignition time for the prescribed burn is scheduled for 1 p.m. and it may continue into the night, according to the fire department.

Officials say the burn will be conducted west of the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Digier Canyon.

Officials say the burn is to help prevent a fire from extending from the roadway into wildlands.

The burn will reduce the likelihood that the communities near Digier Canyon and Lebec will be exposed to wildfire, according to officials.