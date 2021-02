TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were in for a surprise when they arrived for a call in Taft. They helped bring a bundle of joy into the world.

The Kern County Fire Department shared photos welcoming Brooklynn Jean Traylor. Brooklyn Jean posed with mom and the firefighters.

Brooklynn Jean was born on Feb. 10 and the department says mom and baby are doing well.