BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a train fire near Bena and Towerline roads Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer, firefighters were called to a sea train fire around 3:42 p.m.

In the video, you can see the firefighters removing pallets from what appeared to a storage container.

Fire officials told 17 News the fire has been extinguished.