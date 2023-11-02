BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire in the Golden Hills community endangered nearby homes today before Kern County firefighters quickly put it out.

On Nov. 2, crews were dispatched to a brush fire in Tehachapi that was reportedly threatening multiple homes in the area, requiring fire crews to act fast. The brush fire started near Adalante Street and Charles Place. According to officials, Kern County Fire Department attacked the most intense flames immediately, and received help soon after from air support as well as additional crews.

The fire was held to one acre and no homes or people were damaged during the burn. Officials say at least 40 personnel responded to the “Charles Incident’.

Officials say the cause of this fire is undetermined and under investigation. KCFD urges to monitor activities around vegetation; temperatures are cooling down but the brush is still dry and flammable.