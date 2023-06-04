BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Kern County firefighters extinguished a sulfur fire in the Shafter area early Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area of Seventh Standard Road and Zachary Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. for reports of a vegetation fire, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found an unknown type of chemical burning near an agricultural pond.

Fire crews retreated to a safe distance and requested additional equipment and personnel to assist with the incident, according to the fire department.

Crews determined the chemical as 99% sulfur and planned to safely extinguish the fire, according to the fire department.

The fire was brought under control quickly and the incident was turned over to the Kern County Environmental Health Services Department.