BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department extinguished a massive and fast-moving fire that involved multiple homes in Taft Sunday morning.

Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department were dispatched to Pico Street in Taft just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to KCFD.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw massive flames that were spreading from one home to a nearby fence and another home.

Firefighters planned a “coordinated effort” and attacked the fire while searching for victims and protecting nearby properties, according to the fire department. Firefighters found downed charged powerlines and worked around the hazard.

The fire department helped the property owners salvage belonging and ensure no hot spots remained, according to KCFD.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.