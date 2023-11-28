BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department extinguished a house fire in Oildale before it spread to surrounding structures Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Beardsley Avenue around 9:13 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Upon firefighter arrival, a single-story house that was boarded up was on fire.

Fire officials say a two-story apartment complex and a single-story complex were exposed to the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to surrounding areas.

It is not immediately clear if the house was vacant.

No injuries were reported among civilians and firefighters, according to KCFD. The cause of the fire is under investigation.