BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a house fire in Inyokern that destroyed the home and a number of personal belongings in the yard.

Firefighters were called to Brown Road on Monday afternoon in Inyokern to reports of a structure fire, according to KCFD. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a house with heavy smoke and fire.

Fire crews believed two people were trapped inside but the homeowner, contacted by telephone, told them no one was home, according to KCFD.

No injuries were reported among fire personnel or civilians. Damage was estimated at $65,000, firefighters said.