BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department extinguished a fast-moving fire in Maricopa that reached about 83 acres Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched to a vegetation fire near Maricopa around 5:41 p.m., according to officials. At the scene, firefighters found two fires spreading quickly due to high winds.

To combat the fire, firefighters used a “mobile attack” which is a tactic when fire engines that are capable of offroading are driven near the fire’s edge while firefighters on board extinguish the fire with water, according to the fire department.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped less than an hour from when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to fire officials.

Once contained the fire had burned about 83 acres.

Fire officials encourage residents to maintain a defensible space around their properties and sign up for emergency notifications at ReadyKern.com.