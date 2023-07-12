BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Kern County Fire Department are battling a brush fire on Highway 119 near Interstate 5 Wednesday evening.
The brush fire was reported around 4:37 p.m.
Expect delays in the area.
Photo courtesy of kerncountyfirefighters Instagram
