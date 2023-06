BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews battled to extinguish a blaze just north of Wasco Thursday evening.

Video shows the flames burning through the brush around 9 p.m. in a rural area north of Wasco on Pond Road.

According to officials, KCFD spent over four hours trying to put the flames out.

It was not immediately known if any injuries were reported or cost of damages.