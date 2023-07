BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Firefighters are battling a brush fire Monday afternoon in the Bealville area near highways 58 and 223.

An evacuation order is in effect for homes on Bunny Court, according to the fire department.

Officials with the Kern County Fire Department told 17 News the fire has burned about 10 acres and is a threat to homes in the Hart Flat.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m., officials said.