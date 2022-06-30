BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials said a seasonal firefighter was critically injured in a crash while on his way to work this week.

The Kern County Fire Department said the firefighter, Aiden Agnor, was involved in a serious crash on his way to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28. According to KCFD, Agnor is in an intensive care unit and listed as critical.

The department asked the community to keep Agnor and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help pay for medical expenses. You can donate to it at this link.