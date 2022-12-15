BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Long-time Kern County firefighter Mark Schmidt was laid to rest Thursday. Schmidt, 61, lost his life last month after battling cancer for years.

The memorial service was held Thursday afternoon at Valley Baptist Church on Fruitvale Avenue. Kern County Fire Department Chief Aaron Duncan described Schmidt’s passing as a sober reminder of the dangers of the profession.

Duncan noted the leading cause of death for firefighters in the U.S. is cancer.

Schmidt spent 17 years saving lives in Kern County. Duncan said he had a “servant’s heart” and embodied the department’s core values of leadership, integrity, respect, honor and selflessness.

“Mark was much more than a firefighter. Being a firefighter didn’t define Mark. He was a kind man. He was jovial. And don’t get me wrong he was straightforward,” Duncan said. “He was a loving husband and a proud father. And most of all he was a good friend.”

Instead of flowers, a GoFundMe for Mark Schmidt has been set up for any wishing to contribute to medical and funeral expenses. Click here to donate.