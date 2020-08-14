Kern County firefighter battling Lake Fire wishes his mom a happy birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County firefighter on the front lines at the Lake Fire took time out of his day for a sweet and touching moment for mom.

The firefighter took a moment out of his long and stressful day to wish his mother a happy birthday.

Kern County firefighter James Dowell sent his mom a photo of himself with the greeting. It says “Happy birthday Mom. Love you and Dad. Yes, I’m being safe and Hi Leroy.” Leroy is his dog.

Dowell also sent more photos of him and his fellow Kern County firefighters helping out at the Lake Fire.

More than 500 firefighters are battling the blaze.