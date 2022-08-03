BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department started new fire crews training on Monday in a class that had more that 40 recruits, according to the department.

The department says, the recruit put on their gear and went through several exercises and learned how to feel comfortable in uncomfortable situations.

15 recruits graduated from the fire academy in May, and officials say they want to start another class before the current one ends this fall.

