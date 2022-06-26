BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Kern County Fire Department vehicle while responding to a nearby fire on Sunday.

At around 5 p.m. a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle collided with a white sedan at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway.

According to police, the KCFD vehicle was approaching the intersection with lights and sirens, entered the intersection and collided with the driver of the white sedan. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of.

The cause of crash is under investigation.