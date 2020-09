BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Fire strike team was deployed by the California Office of Emergency Services to assist with the Glass Fire in Napa County on Tuesday. Strike Team 5813C includes 17 Kern County firefighters and five Type 3 fire engines.

The Glass Fire has tripled in size since it began on Sunday, burning more than 42,000 acres with 0% containment.

The Kern County Fire Department said 87 personnel are working 10 incidents across the state.