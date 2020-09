BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield College is kicking off this year's Distinguished Speaker Series later this week, but this time the series will be virtual due to COVID-19.

The college said the programs will be presented live via Zoom as well as on the Student Government Association Facebook page. The first speaker in the series is STEM educator Fredi Lajvardi, who will be presenting on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.