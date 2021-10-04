Kern County Fire recruit academy begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department’s 16-week recruit academy began Monday with 30 new recruits.

Officials say this group of recruits, which includes one woman, will be instructed in all disciplines related to today’s modern day fire service during their training at KCFD headquarters. The recruits will be trained in firefighting strategies and tactics, rope rescue, vehicle extraction, hazmat operations and emergency medical services. They will receive training from a group of highly skilled and competent mentors within the department. Fire Chief Aaron Duncan says it is an exciting day for the department and the rigorous training will prepare the recruits for what’s to come in their career.

“These 16 weeks are going to be hard,” Duncan said. “Being a firefighter is not easy. It’s going to be rigorous, it’s going to push them mentally, physically and emotionally. They need to experience all that so when they get into the field they know what to expect.”

