Kern County Fire provides tips for properly deep frying a Thanksgiving turkey

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving is a week away and the Kern County Fire Department is warning residents of the danger of deep frying a turkey incorrectly.

The fire department demonstrated how easily a fire can spread if you don’t take all necessary safety precautions. They say if you’re deep frying a turkey, you should only do it exactly as directed by placing the fryer on a dry, level surface with plenty of space around it; never put the dryer near a structure or indoors, and make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry.

When placing the turkey in the oil, be sure to do it slowly and carefully, and wear long sleeves, gloves and safety glasses.

The fire department says every year, hundreds of people are injured and millions of dollars in damage and even deaths are attributed to fires started by deep fryers.