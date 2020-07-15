Kern County Fire on scene after report of vehicle over the side of 178 in the canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities say a vehicle went over the side of Highway 178 on Wednesday afternoon and was 150 to 200 feet down the side of the canyon.

The incident was reported at 2:42 p.m. and occurred just west of mile marker 24.5, west of Willow Spring Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol. Kern County Fire was on scene shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers said they’re scanning the area around the crash site and haven’t located any bodies.

No other details were immediately available.

