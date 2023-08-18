BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department introduced a new evaluation management tool Friday.

The communication and evacuation management tool Genasys divides the county into pre-established evacuation zones, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say to find your pre-established evacuation zone go to the Genasys server and search for your address. Once you find your zone name, write it down and post it somewhere easy to find it.

Officials will use the zone name in an emergency to help quickly identify the status of the area, according to KCFD.

The zone name will be used when officials send out emergency alerts through ReadyKern.

Go to ReadyKern to sign up for emergency alert messages and go to the Genasys server to find your zone.