Kern County Fire holding recruit academy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department’s recruit academy began Monday at the department’s Olive Drive training facility.

It’s the first recruit academy since the pandemic began, a department release said.

“Over the next eight weeks the 35 recruits will be instructed by a cadre of Kern County firefighters in a variety of disciplines,” the release said. “Each day will require intense physical and mental exertion followed by long nights studying. Throughout the academy recruits are expected to maintain high academic levels and pass ongoing manipulative skills tests.”

Fire officials say they evaluated lessons learned from other departments and

industries, and are using technology and sanitation to conduct the training safely.