BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of Kern County firefighters and public works crews helped residents in Pine Mountain Club to clear snow after winter storms left roads unpassable.

The Kern County Fire Department said 50 firefighters and about a dozen equipment operators from Public Works helped the mountain community try to get back to normal days after historic storms dropped snow.

KCFD said Pine Mountain Club roadways remained blocked by snow and workers helped dig them out. Officials said they also helped those with special needs clear driveways, clear the way for utility companies to get to the area so they can begin work on needed repairs.

A parking lot was even cleared for residents to pick up packages that weren’t delivered because of weather.

KCFD said the day was a reminder for residents to stay prepared in the event of a weather-related emergency.

“It is each person’s responsibility to heed the warnings issued for forecasted weather, to have adequate amounts of non perishable food and water on hand, to plan for disruptions in utility and communication services, and in winter months alternative ways to keep warm,” fire officials said in a statement.

The department said it is hosting a preparedness event at CSU Bakersfield on March 25, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Learn more about disaster preparedness at this link.