BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the holiday season, the Kern County Fire Department issued tips for residents to remember during this time.

Fire officials advise, when it comes to tree keeping, to:

Keep your tree at least 3 feet away from heat sources, such as radiators, space heaters and fireplaces.

When choosing a tree look for greener needles that do not fall off. Dry and brittle trees increase fire hazard.

Before decorating your tree check lights and wiring for any damage and to make sure the lights are “UL listed” and intended for indoor use.

Remember to water your tree every day to keep it from drying out.

Always turn off any lights or electrical decorations before bed or leaving your home.

Kern County firefighters wish the community a safe and happy holiday.