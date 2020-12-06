Kern County Fire gains control of haystack fire in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters were called Saturday afternoon to gain control of a fierce haystack fire, visible for hours from Highway 99 in McFarland.

KCFD says firefighters were called for a report of a barn on fire on Davis Street and Elmo Highway at around 3 p.m. Fire crews found a large haystack burning. More fire crews were called to protect nearby tractors from also burning.

The fire itself was visible for motorists on Highway 99 into the early evening. 17 News viewer Alisha Gallon sent video of the intense fire burning haystack. The fire department said it was a total loss.

Fire crews remained at the scene to keep an eye on the stack as it burns itself out.