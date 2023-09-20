BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Fire Department dispatcher assisted in delivering a baby on Monday evening.

According to the fire department, the communication center received a call requesting an emergency medical response for maternity around 6:30 p.m.

The dispatcher was identified as Rainbow Diaz by the fire department.

Fire officials say Diaz understood the call was an “imminent birth situation.”

Diaz gave the patient reassuring words over the phone and maintained the line of communication and supported the mother and baby until firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire officials say Diaz is in her first year of service.