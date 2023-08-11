BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Firefighters were dispatched to help extinguish the Dry Creek Complex fire in Tulare County, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD firefighters were requested to join multiple fire departments from the Golden State to help battle Dry Creek Complex, northeast of Woodlake, Friday. The collaboration between departments stemmed from the Master Mutual Aid System, KCFD said in a news release.

In total, 48 KCFD firefighters were assigned to Crew’s 10 and 11 which are in the process of fighting the massive blaze. The fire is 15% contained and has burned 378 acres so far, according to Calfire’s incident website.

The cause of the fire is unknown.