Kern County Fire Department’s REMS team returns from Creek Fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department’s Rapid Extraction Module Support (REMS) team returned from the Creek Fire Friday afternoon.

At the Creek Fire, REMS prepared for rope rescues and log stabilization while assigned to provide remote coverage for crews in the North Zone of the fire. The team also found a dog in need and were able to get it to individuals who could take care of it, according to KCFD.

KCFD says REMS are a part of nearly 100 KCFD personnel assisting with several fires across the state of California.