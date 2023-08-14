BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire near Bear Valley Springs and have issued an evacuation order for some residents, officials said Monday morning.

Firefighters have been called to separate fires near Sheeptrail and Pioneer courts and Skyline and Trotter drives. Both fires broke out after 11 a.m.

Fire crews have focused their efforts on the fire near Skyline and Trotter drives. It is known as the Trotter Incident. Multiple ground and air firefighting crews are in the area.

Kern County officials have issued an evacuation order for:

Cumberland Road from Bear Valley Road west to Lakeview Drive and Saddleback Drive.

South on Saddleback Drive to Skyline Drive

East on Skyline Drive to Shenandoah Place and Big Sky Court

An evacuation center has been set up at 126 S. Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi.

Kern County fire officials said air and ground crews are making good progress on the fire as the rate of spread is slowing. It has burned about 60 acres, officials said.

