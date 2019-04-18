Kern County Fire Department trains for earthquakes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County firefighters are not waiting around for when the next big earthquake hits.

County fire conducted training at East Bakersfield High School on Wednesday morning.

Several stations practiced how to react to emergency situations arising from an earthquake.

Fire engineer Andrew Freeborn says the training helps firefighters understand just what could happen when a real earthquake hits.

"We know living in Kern County we're in an area that we are prone to having earthquakes so we try as a department to be prepared in advance."

Freeborn recommends all families plan escape routes and have pre-packed "go bags" on hand should an earthquake hit.

County fire thanked the Kern High School District for letting them use East High School for their training.