BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department will be hosting a recruitment event Thursday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the department.

KCFD has begun taking applications as of Monday with the event happening on Sept. 14. Prospective firefighters can expect to see: Fire trucks, fire engines, helicopters and search and rescue equipment up close, the department said.

Newly hired firefighters will also be on-hand to answer questions about the job, organizers said.

The recruitment event begins at 6 p.m. at the Olive Drive Fire Training facility located at 5642 Victor St. You can submit your application prior to the event at GovernmentJobs.com