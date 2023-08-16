BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department Station 56 replaced a 1997 fire engine with a new Type 3 fire engine, according to Kern County fire officials.

Fire officials say the new fire engine, E356, was designed and equipped to respond to offroad emergencies and fight fires.

This Type 3 engine is the first of several engines to arrive, according to fire officials.

The fire department is continuing to replace aging fire equipment.

Kern County Fire Department Station 56 is located off of Lebec Service Road.