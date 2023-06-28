BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the Fourth of July less than a week away firework safety becomes a vital issue in Kern County.
Kern County Fire Department Captain Andrew Freeborn joined 17 News to talk about how the community can celebrate responsibly by practicing firework safety this fourth of July.
Kern County Fire Department’s firework reminders:
- No Fireworks of any kind are allowed in our mountain communities.
- Do not call 911 to report illegal fireworks. If you observe the sale, use, or storage of illegal fireworks use the Illegal Fireworks Reporter.
- Only use “Safe and Sane” fireworks. Use of fireworks other than “Safe and Sane”, modifying “Safe and Sane” fireworks, or using any type of fireworks in an unsafe manner or outside of approved dates/times is prohibited.
- If you engage in illegal firework activity or allow illegal firework activity to take place on your property you may be fined $1,500 – $2,500.
- Anyone wishing to turn over illegal and or legal fireworks may do so year-round at any KCFD Fire Station, no questions asked.