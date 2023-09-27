BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The brand new truck and fire engines displayed by the Kern County Fire Department on Wednesday will be put to use from Oildale all the way to Frazier Park.

The state-of-the-art vehicles, unveiled on Sept. 27, will stay in the yard at headquarters for a period of time before being put to use. The vehicles will be replacing engines as old as 20 years, with almost 400,000 miles on them, according to officials.

Captain Andrew Freeborn, Public Information Officer, caught up with 17 News and talked about the much needed improvements.

“All of this equipment here represents an incredible leap forward in our progress, in our plan to replace an aging fleet,” said Freeborn.

Engine 357, specifically designed for rugged off-road use, will be used up in Frazier Park. Officials say engine 63 will be used in Oildale and the lone fire truck that was donated will be used in Taft.