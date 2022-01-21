Kern County Fire Department recruits demonstrate their skills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest Kern County Fire Department recruits showed off some the skills they learned during their time in the academy Thursday in a demonstration in northwest Bakersfield.

Demonstrations included putting out a car fire, working on an auto wreck using tools like the Jaws of Life.

Fire Chief Aaron Duncan called the fire service one of the greatest, most rewarding careers.

“Excited for our recruits. I’m excited for our community. We bring the top people to Kern County Fire Department and now they get to assist the public,” Duncan said.

Recruit Academy 212 received their first firefighter badges Thursday, marking the first firefighter recruit graduation ceremony of the year.