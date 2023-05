BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A small grass fire burned nearly three acres near Mohawk Street and the Westside Parkway on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 11:51 a.m. and was quickly contained just after 12:15 p.m.

The fire burned 2.7 acres of vegetation east of Mohawk Street, county fire officials said.

Witnesses on scene saw a homeless camp was set up in the area but according to the Kern County Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.