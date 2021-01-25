Kern County Fire Department looking for new recruits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

The department’s first recruit academy since the COVID-19 pandemic began took place last week at their Olive Drive training facility.

Related Content Kern County Fire holding recruit academy

“It’s a great thing to get reinforcements because we’re short. I’m really excited to have the opportunity to put 35 people through an academy,” Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said during last week’s recruit academy.

Kern County Fire still has a firefighting job open for someone with experience as well. The listing closes on Friday, Jan. 29.

Click here to apply.