BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire broke out Thursday night in a building on Center Street in Taft, according to the PulsePoint website.

The two alarm fire was reported around 8:40 p.m., County fire fighters said they spent hours battling the flames at 405 Center St. It was not immediately known if the building was vacant or if anyone was hurt.

Thursday night’s blaze is the second fire to break out on Center Street this year. A fire was reported on the second floor of a boarded up structure at 401 Center St. on Jan. 28., causing $30,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.