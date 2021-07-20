Kern County Fire Department handled nearly 5,000 fires in 2020: annual report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department handled nearly 5,000 fires in 2020, California’s largest wildfire season on record.

Firefighters also dealt with 32,557 EMS or rescue incidents, 1,292 hazards and 17,660 service calls. The number of incidents handled by the department soared 43 percent over a 10-year period, according to the department’s annual report.

“The numbers seen in the annual report represent the overwhelmingly large amount of work accomplished by the men and women of this fire department,” said a news release sent Tuesday by the department. “We are proud of their tireless efforts and all they accomplished.”

In 2020, Kern firefighters spent 79,383 hours assisting on wildfires outside the county. An average work week for a firefighter was 70 hours, the release said.

During a 10-month period of the pandemic, firefighters were called to 31,041 EMS incidents and fielded an average of 111 calls a week, the department said.