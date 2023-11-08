BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a fire that burned 90 acres near Lerdo Highway Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Kern firefighters were dispatched to reports of a vegetation fire a quarter acre in size, when officials arrived they determined the fire was 30 acres in size, which was being driven by strong winds in a flat area at Lerdo Highway and Highway 33.

Firefighters quickly drew up a plan to use roads in the area to stop the fires from spreading. Using this strategy, firefighters contained the fire to approximately 90 acres.

Four fire crews, 12 firefighters in total, one water tender, and helicopter 408 from Kern County Fire helped extinguish the massive fire.

An additional fire engine from the Bureau of Land Management and private water tenders from surrounding oil fields also contributed to the quick extinguishment.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.