Kern County Fire Department encourages residents to get prepared

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the devastating experiences from last year’s wildfires, Kern County Fire wants to give residents a reminder to stay ready.

The Kern County Fire Department has been called out to over 60 vegetation fires since April 15, burning over 3,000 acres.

In an effort to reduce vegetation fire, KCFD has treated fuel brakes, vegetation and removed over a thousand dead trees in the mountains.

Firefighters are staying proactive in the community and encourages the community to do the same.

KCFD says they need the public to remove any vegetation around your home and property lines by June 1.