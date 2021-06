BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department announced several retirements among staff this week.

Chiefs Dean Boller, Corey Regan and Ira Peshkin are all set to leave the Kern County Fire Department.

KCFD says Boller has served department for 24 years. Corey Regan served for 29 years and is expected to leave at the end of July.

Ira Peshkin served the department for 23 years.

In a news release, KCFD wished them and their families well.