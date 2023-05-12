BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews with the Kern County Fire Department rescued two people from a crash off the roadway in the canyon on Highway 178 early Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 178 around 1:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a possible crash by a “vehicle’s on board automated notifier,” according to officials. The occupants were able to tell officials they were on Highway 178 and pinned.

Yelling was heard from the canyon when firefighters arrived, according to Kern fire officials.

Occupants were complaining of pain and stated they were pinned in the vehicle. Crews were directed about 4.5 miles west of Borel Road.

Once the firefighters found the two victims they were both still pinned inside the vehicle and complaining of pain, according to firefighters.

Helicopter 407 and emergency crews were able to rescue both victims, according to officials. Once rescued they were hoisted by Helicopter 407 and transferred to an ambulance.