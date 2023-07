BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews with the Kern County Fire Department are scheduling a prescribed burn in the Tehachapi area beginning Friday, July 14.

Fire officials say the operation is known as the California Correctional Institution Burn. The burn is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday at 24900 Highway 202 in Tehachapi.

The prescribed burn will support fire research and development of fire modeling software, according to officials.