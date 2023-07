BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews with the Kern County Fire Department are battling a fire near Caliente as of Wednesday afternoon.

KCFD Captain Andrew Freeborn told 17 News the fire started around 12:52 p.m. near Bena, Caliente Bodfish and Bealville roads.

Around 2 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 25 acres. It is not immediately known if forward progress has been stopped.

Freeborn told 17 News there are no reports of the fire threatening any structures.

Fire crews are at the scene.